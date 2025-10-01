Homa House / HOMA Studio

+ 19

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Architectural/Interior Design, Landscape Design, Lighting Design, Construction Detailing And Project Management And Site Supervision: Lefteris Kaimakliotis

Structural And Civil Engineering: D&K E.P.S.

Mechanical Engineering: A. D. Tzitzimbourounis Consulting Engineers

Electrical Engineering: Mita E. Consulting Engineers

Project Quantity Surveyors: BAC - Byron A Christou

Main Contractor: Louis G Loizou

Country: Cyprus

Text description provided by the architects. It all begins with the earth. A project emerges, rooted deeply in the land it inhabits — not merely as a nod to ancestry or locality, but as an invitation to reimagine what living can be. This is a home fully

protected, quietly experimental, unfolding through a series of nuanced and intriguing moments.