Homa House / HOMA Studio

-
Architects: HOMA Studio
- Area: 170 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:TANG Photography
-
Manufacturers: Rabel Aluminium Systems, Interkitchen, Kourasanit, Maouris Company, The Light Point, Volcano Stores
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Architectural/Interior Design, Landscape Design, Lighting Design, Construction Detailing And Project Management And Site Supervision: Lefteris Kaimakliotis
- Structural And Civil Engineering: D&K E.P.S.
- Mechanical Engineering: A. D. Tzitzimbourounis Consulting Engineers
- Electrical Engineering: Mita E. Consulting Engineers
- Project Quantity Surveyors: BAC - Byron A Christou
- Main Contractor: Louis G Loizou
- Country: Cyprus
Text description provided by the architects. It all begins with the earth. A project emerges, rooted deeply in the land it inhabits — not merely as a nod to ancestry or locality, but as an invitation to reimagine what living can be. This is a home fully
protected, quietly experimental, unfolding through a series of nuanced and intriguing moments.