Theater / Cheng Tsung FENG Design Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Artist Cheng Tsung FENG's creative practice is deeply tied to the preservation and reinterpretation of fading traditional crafts and cultural memories. For this monumental outdoor installation, his focus turned to the bamboo opera stage—a once-prevalent architectural form in Taiwan's temple festivals and communal celebrations, but now rarely seen as times have changed. At the historic Wenwu Temple in Lukang, Changhua, which itself has stood for over two centuries, FENG constructed a vast stage using thousands of bamboo poles, reviving the grandeur of this vanishing tradition in contemporary form.