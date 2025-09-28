The Green House / Boniface Oleksiuk Politano Architects

+ 26

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Shane Oleksiuk

City: Gibsons

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked into a forest, along a stream, at the end of a field on a small farm in Gibsons, British Columbia, 'The Green House' strikes a familiar and modest architectural profile. This small family home is oriented to enjoy the views of the forest and field surrounding it. All the spaces benefit from carefully placed, and at times playful, windows to frame the views available from each location.