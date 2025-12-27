Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Cia Marítima Store on Oscar Freire Street / Rosenbaum

Cia Marítima Store on Oscar Freire Street / Rosenbaum

Cia Marítima Store on Oscar Freire Street / Rosenbaum - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Stairs

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Store
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Rosenbaum
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leonardo Finotti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ecowood, Lucas Neves Atelier, Taipal Brasil
  • Category: Store
  • Project Team: Marcelo Rosenbaum, Adriana Benguela, Pedro Retz,
  • Interns: Guilherme Pace, Marcela Harrop
  • Engineering: Construtora Bonadia
  • Structure: MRR Projetos Estruturais
  • Mlc – Glued Laminated Timber: Ecowood
  • Taipa: Taipal Brasil
  • Lighting Engineering: Lux Projetos
  • Landscape Desgin: Gabriella Ornaghi
  • Carved Wood Furniture: Lucas Neves Atelier
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Cia Marítima Store on Oscar Freire Street / Rosenbaum - Image 6 of 27
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. The architecture of Cia Marítima Store on Oscar Freire Street proposes a dialogue between the earth and sunlight. The building has two floors. The store is located at the level of the public sidewalk, where functional furniture blends with garden islands.

About this office
Rosenbaum
Wood

