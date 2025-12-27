Cia Marítima Store on Oscar Freire Street / Rosenbaum

+ 22

Store • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Rosenbaum

Photographs Photographs: Leonardo Finotti

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Ecowood , Lucas Neves Atelier , Taipal Brasil

Category: Store

Project Team: Marcelo Rosenbaum, Adriana Benguela, Pedro Retz,

Interns: Guilherme Pace, Marcela Harrop

Engineering: Construtora Bonadia

Structure: MRR Projetos Estruturais

Mlc – Glued Laminated Timber: Ecowood

Taipa: Taipal Brasil

Lighting Engineering: Lux Projetos

Landscape Desgin: Gabriella Ornaghi

Carved Wood Furniture: Lucas Neves Atelier

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The architecture of Cia Marítima Store on Oscar Freire Street proposes a dialogue between the earth and sunlight. The building has two floors. The store is located at the level of the public sidewalk, where functional furniture blends with garden islands.