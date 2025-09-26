Villa W / Architecture MR

-
Architects: Architecture MR
- Area: 1063 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Pablo Garcia Esparza
-
Manufacturers: Saltoki Home
-
Lead Architect: Marc Rubi
Text description provided by the architects. W: An architectural ecosystem in motion. W is not just a home: it is a living organism that breathes in rhythm with nature. Every line, void, and texture has been designed to integrate with the existing topography and vegetation, establishing a deep connection with its context. More than imposing on the land, W embraces it, adapting to it and generating an architecture that engages in dialogue with the landscape.