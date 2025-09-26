Villa W / Architecture MR

+ 30

Houses • La Massana, Andorra Architects: Architecture MR

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1063 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Pablo Garcia Esparza

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Saltoki Home

Lead Architect: Marc Rubi

Category: Houses

Design Team: Marc Rubi

Technical Team: Ivan Ibañez

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: RP2

City: La Massana

Country: Andorra

Text description provided by the architects. W: An architectural ecosystem in motion. W is not just a home: it is a living organism that breathes in rhythm with nature. Every line, void, and texture has been designed to integrate with the existing topography and vegetation, establishing a deep connection with its context. More than imposing on the land, W embraces it, adapting to it and generating an architecture that engages in dialogue with the landscape.