World
Villa W / Architecture MR

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
La Massana, Andorra
  • Architects: Architecture MR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1063
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pablo Garcia Esparza
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Saltoki Home
  • Lead Architect: Marc Rubi
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Marc Rubi
  • Technical Team: Ivan Ibañez
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: RP2
  • City: La Massana
  • Country: Andorra
Villa W / Architecture MR - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Garcia Esparza

Text description provided by the architects. W: An architectural ecosystem in motion. W is not just a home: it is a living organism that breathes in rhythm with nature. Every line, void, and texture has been designed to integrate with the existing topography and vegetation, establishing a deep connection with its context. More than imposing on the land, W embraces it, adapting to it and generating an architecture that engages in dialogue with the landscape.

