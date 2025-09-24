House Jacaranda / Ramon Esteve

-
Architects: Ramón Esteve
- Area: 1065 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Mariela Apollonio
-
Lead Architect: Ramón Esteve
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Team Lead: Estefanía Pérez
- Design Team: Cristina Calpe, Jacobo Mompó, María Parra
- Technical Team: Emilio Pérez
- Engineering And Consulting > Other: Índigo Ingeniería
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Temco Sistemas y Estructuras
- Landscape Architecture: GM Paisajistas
- City: Valencia
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. House Jacaranda is located in a residential area on the outskirts of Valencia. The plot has excellent geometry and favorable topographical conditions that facilitate the implementation of the project.