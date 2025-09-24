House Jacaranda / Ramon Esteve

+ 20

Houses • Valencia, Spain Architects: Ramón Esteve

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1065 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Mariela Apollonio

Lead Architect: Ramón Esteve

Category: Houses

Team Lead: Estefanía Pérez

Design Team: Cristina Calpe, Jacobo Mompó, María Parra

Technical Team: Emilio Pérez

Engineering And Consulting > Other: Índigo Ingeniería

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Temco Sistemas y Estructuras

Landscape Architecture: GM Paisajistas

City: Valencia

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. House Jacaranda is located in a residential area on the outskirts of Valencia. The plot has excellent geometry and favorable topographical conditions that facilitate the implementation of the project.