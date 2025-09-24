Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. House Jacaranda / Ramon Esteve

House Jacaranda / Ramon Esteve

Save

House Jacaranda / Ramon Esteve - Interior Photography, Living RoomHouse Jacaranda / Ramon Esteve - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Countertop, Chair, LightingHouse Jacaranda / Ramon Esteve - Image 4 of 25House Jacaranda / Ramon Esteve - Image 5 of 25House Jacaranda / Ramon Esteve - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Valencia, Spain
  • Architects: Ramón Esteve
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1065
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mariela Apollonio
  • Lead Architect: Ramón Esteve
  • Category: Houses
  • Team Lead: Estefanía Pérez
  • Design Team: Cristina Calpe, Jacobo Mompó, María Parra
  • Technical Team: Emilio Pérez
  • Engineering And Consulting > Other: Índigo Ingeniería
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Temco Sistemas y Estructuras
  • Landscape Architecture: GM Paisajistas
  • City: Valencia
  • Country: Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Jacaranda / Ramon Esteve - Image 7 of 25
© Mariela Apollonio

Text description provided by the architects. House Jacaranda is located in a residential area on the outskirts of Valencia. The plot has excellent geometry and favorable topographical conditions that facilitate the implementation of the project.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ramon Esteve
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "House Jacaranda / Ramon Esteve" [Casa Jacaranda / Ramon Esteve] 24 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034256/house-jacaranda-ramon-esteve> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags