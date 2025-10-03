Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Tepoztlán Market / Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura + Ramírez Suárez Arquitectos

Tepoztlán Market / Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura + Ramírez Suárez Arquitectos

Tepoztlán Market / Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura + Ramírez Suárez Arquitectos - Image 2 of 25Tepoztlán Market / Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura + Ramírez Suárez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamTepoztlán Market / Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura + Ramírez Suárez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, WoodTepoztlán Market / Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura + Ramírez Suárez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, WoodTepoztlán Market / Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura + Ramírez Suárez Arquitectos - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Market
Tepoztlán, Mexico
  • Category: Market
  • Design Team: Alejandro Mosqueda García, Luis Carlos Orihuela Valle, Isaid Serrano Corona
  • Project Management: Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura
  • Architecture Offices: Ramírez Suárez Arquitectos
  • City: Tepoztlán
  • Country: Mexico
Tepoztlán Market / Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura + Ramírez Suárez Arquitectos - Image 2 of 25
© Ana Paula Álvarez, Miguel Cobos

Text description provided by the architects. Due to the lack of suitable conditions for trade in the main square of the historic center of Tepoztlán, the need arose to create a project for a new municipal market that, through the relocation of informal commerce, would allow for the release of public space that was occupied irregularly. The implementation of this strategy enabled the recovery of the readability of the urban context and highlighted its historical and natural heritage.

Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura + Ramírez Suárez Arquitectos
Steel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureMarketMexico

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureMarketMexico
Cite: "Tepoztlán Market / Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura + Ramírez Suárez Arquitectos" [Mercado de Tepoztlán / Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura + Ramírez Suárez Arquitectos] 03 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034254/tepoztlan-market-laboratorio-regional-de-arquitectura-plus-ramirez-suarez-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags