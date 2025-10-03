Tepoztlán Market / Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura + Ramírez Suárez Arquitectos

-
- Area: 5754 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Ana Paula Álvarez, Miguel Cobos
-
Lead Architect: Carlos Ramírez Suárez
Text description provided by the architects. Due to the lack of suitable conditions for trade in the main square of the historic center of Tepoztlán, the need arose to create a project for a new municipal market that, through the relocation of informal commerce, would allow for the release of public space that was occupied irregularly. The implementation of this strategy enabled the recovery of the readability of the urban context and highlighted its historical and natural heritage.