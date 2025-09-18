Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Mexico
  5. Raw Materials Pavilion / OficinaTransversal  

Raw Materials Pavilion / OficinaTransversal  

Save
  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Pavilion
Chihuahua, Mexico
  • Architects: OficinaTransversal  
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  850
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ricardo Arellano
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Construlita, GCC
  • Lead Architects: Cesar Heredia, Evangelina Guerra
  • Category: Pavilion
  • Design Team: Donaji Jimenez, NIcol Romero
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Preforte
  • Engineering And Consulting > Lighting: Construlita
  • Engineering And Consulting > Civil: Servicios administrativos GCC
  • City: Chihuahua
  • Country: Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Raw Materials Pavilion / OficinaTransversal   - Image 2 of 16
© Ricardo Arellano

Text description provided by the architects. The structure designed to host multiple corporate social events is located in a special setting, at the edge of the urban sprawl between the Sacramento River and the Sierra de Nombre de Dios, and is conceived as a habitat that integrates with and frames the landscape. The pavilion sits at the foot of the hill, next to an existing masonry wall, among large trees and on a raised embankment designed to level and elevate the views towards the surroundings.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
OficinaTransversal  
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionMexico
Cite: "Raw Materials Pavilion / OficinaTransversal  " [Pabellón Materias Primas / OficinaTransversal  ] 18 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034239/raw-materials-pavilion-oficinatransversal> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags