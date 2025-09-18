Raw Materials Pavilion / OficinaTransversal  

-
Architects: OficinaTransversal
- Area: 850 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Ricardo Arellano
-
Manufacturers: Construlita, GCC
-
Lead Architects: Cesar Heredia, Evangelina Guerra
Text description provided by the architects. The structure designed to host multiple corporate social events is located in a special setting, at the edge of the urban sprawl between the Sacramento River and the Sierra de Nombre de Dios, and is conceived as a habitat that integrates with and frames the landscape. The pavilion sits at the foot of the hill, next to an existing masonry wall, among large trees and on a raised embankment designed to level and elevate the views towards the surroundings.