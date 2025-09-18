Raw Materials Pavilion / OficinaTransversal  

Pavilion • Chihuahua, Mexico Architects: OficinaTransversal

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 850 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Ricardo Arellano

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Construlita , GCC

Lead Architects: Cesar Heredia, Evangelina Guerra

Category: Pavilion

Design Team: Donaji Jimenez, NIcol Romero

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Preforte

Engineering And Consulting > Lighting: Construlita

Engineering And Consulting > Civil: Servicios administrativos GCC

City: Chihuahua

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The structure designed to host multiple corporate social events is located in a special setting, at the edge of the urban sprawl between the Sacramento River and the Sierra de Nombre de Dios, and is conceived as a habitat that integrates with and frames the landscape. The pavilion sits at the foot of the hill, next to an existing masonry wall, among large trees and on a raised embankment designed to level and elevate the views towards the surroundings.