Sailing Castle Hai’an / Cheng Tsung FENG Design Studio

-
Architects: Cheng Tsung FENG Design Studio
- Area: 58 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Fixer Photographic Studio
-
Lead Architects: Cheng Tsung Feng
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Cultural Architecture
- Design Team: Chan Wei Hsu, Hong Lin Liu, Kuan Wei Wu
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Oude Light
- Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. In his Sailing Castle series, artist Cheng Tsung FENG envisions the urban landscape as an archipelago of ships at sea, where clusters of buildings resemble vessels gathered in harbor. Through his sculptural installations, he crystallizes the collective silhouette of cityscapes and evokes the impressions of time, creating a poetic dialogue between architecture and memory.