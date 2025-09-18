Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
City Theater of Qazvin / GRI co. (Golden Rectangle Idea Consulting Engineers)

City Theater of Qazvin / GRI co. (Golden Rectangle Idea Consulting Engineers) - Exterior Photography, Concrete

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Cultural Architecture
Qazvin, Iran
  • Design Team: Maryam Rahmani, Farzaneh Hosseini, Ali Nemati, Jafar Barkhordari
  • Technical Team: Milad Norouzifar
  • General Contractor: Maharband Sazan Alborz co.
  • City: Qazvin
  • Country: Iran
City Theater of Qazvin / GRI co. (Golden Rectangle Idea Consulting Engineers) - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Column
© Deed Studio, Erfan Dadkhah

Text description provided by the architects. The current project is the City Theater of Qazvin, a two-story structure with a basement. After long years of waiting, this public building provides a suitable space for professional theater performances in the form of a Black Box. It has also provided artists and theater enthusiasts with open spaces intended for street theater. The project was designed on a 2,200-square-meter plot acquired after demolishing an inefficient urban area, which included several stalls in disrepair. The total floor area is 1,970 square meters. The ground floor of the building consists of a glass volume where the general project spaces, including theater rehearsal rooms, meeting and arbitration rooms, management offices, information desks, ticket sales, and a cafeteria, are located. This glass volume serves as a base for the white cube above, where the main theater performance hall is located. The white cube is placed exactly above the glass volume, providing an abstract sense of suspension. The first floor (the white brick cube) includes the primary theater hall (the Black Box) along with its waiting area. The basement floor includes restrooms, a workshop for set construction, storage areas, and utility spaces. This building was envisioned by the Qazvin Municipality in 2018 in response to requests from Qazvin theater artists, who lacked a professional venue to perform theater.

Project gallery

Top #Tags