C104-9 House / AEA_Atelier Espace Architectes

Text description provided by the architects. C104-9 is located in Chungmu New Town, a planned residential district rather than an organically developed neighborhood. The site is surrounded by a somewhat disordered urban landscape, so the design focuses on privacy and inward views instead of competing with the surroundings. Simple forms and carefully placed Madang allow the residents to enjoy open space, greenery, and natural light.