Cereal Interpretation Center / há.atelier

•
União das freguesias de São Miguel, Santa Eufémia e Rabaçal, Portugal
-
Architects: há.atelier
- Area: 210 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:José Campos
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Adaptive Reuse, Interpretation Center
- City: União das freguesias de São Miguel, Santa Eufémia e Rabaçal
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Surrounded by nature, the locality of Santa Eufémia, near the village of Espinhal, is a region known for its high cultural and historical value due to its antiquity. Among its attractions, the watermills stand out.