Terra Mater Factual Studios / Berger Parkkinen + Architects

•
Vienna, Austria
-
Architects: Berger Parkkinen + Architects
-
Photographs:Hertha Huraus, Ana Barros, Alfred Berger
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Office Buildings
- Design Team: Berger Parkkinen + Architects
- City: Vienna
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. Terra Mater Factual Studios is a film production company that has made an international name for itself with nature films. The Austrian-Finnish architects BERGER+PARKKINEN were commissioned to plan the reorganization and expansion of the company's location in Vienna-Hietzing. The new building was recently completed.