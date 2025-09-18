Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. New Science and Technology Museum of Henan Province / TJAD Atelier L+

New Science and Technology Museum of Henan Province / TJAD Atelier L+

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Museum
Zhengzhou, China
  • Category: Museum
  • Project Leaders: Li Linxue, Ren Lizhi
  • Design Team: Li Linxue, Zhou Kaifeng, Liu Yang, Shan Yunxiang, Jiang Yongqian, Wang Yanwen, Jiao Yan, Guo Qianli, Ye Xincheng, Wu Yumo, Wu Qi, Kong Mingshu, Ni Runer, Wu Wenjing, Hu Jialiang, Qian Ren, Zhang Qi; Zhang Xu, Huang Hongbin, Lu Qinghai, Jin Xin
  • Structural Design: Yu Zhongjun, Ruan Yonghui, Zhuojie, Wang Baotong, Zhang Shuai, Sun Huahua, Yan Yufei, He Lidong
  • Water Supply And Drainage Design: Liu Jin, Gu Songming, Zhou Cuiwei
  • Hvac Design: Shen Xuefeng, Gu Yong, Li Bo, An Yusong, Ji Wangchuan, Zhang Xiaolei, Zhu Weihua, Zhan Guangyi
  • Electrical Design Team: Sun Feng, Wang Chang, Ye Xing, Liu Yu, Zhang Jiedong, Bing Heliang, Jin Hai
  • Excavation: Jiang Wenhui, Liu Jikun
  • Bim Design: Liu Jian, Chen Ye
  • Logo Design: Hopesun Design Shen Haopeng Graphic Design Co., Ltd
  • Design Of Three Star Standard Of The Green Building Evaluation Label: Wang Zheng, Liu Bingyun, Zheng Xiaowei, Tang Chengyu, Wang Yingjun, Li Xiaolu, Li Dongmei
  • Budget: Yang Weiming, Chen Tingting
  • Wind Tunnel Test Consultant: Quan Yong
  • Interior Consultant: Shanghai Tongji Architectural Interior Design Engineering Co., Ltd
  • Landscape Consultant: Shanghai Weiya Landscape Planning and Design Co., Ltd
  • Curtain Wall Consultant: Shanghai Yixuan Architectural Design Consulting Co., Ltd
  • Lighting Consultant: Dongliang International Lighting Design (Beijing) Center Co., Ltd
  • Weak Current Intelligent Consultant: Shanghai Yisheng Construction and Installation Engineering Co., Ltd
  • Acoustic Consultant: Shanghai Acoustic Society
  • Civil Air Defense Consultant: Zhengzhou Civil Air Defense Engineering Design and Research Institute
  • Transportation Consultant: Shanghai Liwen Transportation Technology Co., Ltd
  • Clients: Henan Science and Technology Museum
  • Engineering: Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd.
  • Landscape: Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd.
  • City: Zhengzhou
  • Country: China
New Science and Technology Museum of Henan Province / TJAD Atelier L+ - Exterior Photography
© Schran Image

Text description provided by the architects. The land of the Central Plains is ancient and new, and the stars of science, technology, and humanities shine brightly. The New Science and Technology Museum of Henan Province draws inspiration from the "Heluo Culture", resembling a natural shape formed by the confluence of the Yellow River and the Luo River, with a grand and relaxed atmosphere, as if it were naturally formed; Like a flying bird flapping its wings, it spreads its wings in the Central Plains with a strong sense of culture and technology.

Project gallery

About this office
TJAD Atelier L+
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumChina
Top #Tags