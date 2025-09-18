New Science and Technology Museum of Henan Province / TJAD Atelier L+

-
Architects: TJAD Atelier L+
- Area: 129365 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Schran Image, ZY Architectural Photography
-
Lead Architect: Li Linxue
- Category: Museum
- Clients: Henan Science and Technology Museum
- Engineering: Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd.
- Landscape: Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd.
- City: Zhengzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The land of the Central Plains is ancient and new, and the stars of science, technology, and humanities shine brightly. The New Science and Technology Museum of Henan Province draws inspiration from the "Heluo Culture", resembling a natural shape formed by the confluence of the Yellow River and the Luo River, with a grand and relaxed atmosphere, as if it were naturally formed; Like a flying bird flapping its wings, it spreads its wings in the Central Plains with a strong sense of culture and technology.