New Science and Technology Museum of Henan Province / TJAD Atelier L+

Category: Museum

Project Leaders: Li Linxue, Ren Lizhi

Design Team: Li Linxue, Zhou Kaifeng, Liu Yang, Shan Yunxiang, Jiang Yongqian, Wang Yanwen, Jiao Yan, Guo Qianli, Ye Xincheng, Wu Yumo, Wu Qi, Kong Mingshu, Ni Runer, Wu Wenjing, Hu Jialiang, Qian Ren, Zhang Qi; Zhang Xu, Huang Hongbin, Lu Qinghai, Jin Xin

Structural Design: Yu Zhongjun, Ruan Yonghui, Zhuojie, Wang Baotong, Zhang Shuai, Sun Huahua, Yan Yufei, He Lidong

Water Supply And Drainage Design: Liu Jin, Gu Songming, Zhou Cuiwei

Hvac Design: Shen Xuefeng, Gu Yong, Li Bo, An Yusong, Ji Wangchuan, Zhang Xiaolei, Zhu Weihua, Zhan Guangyi

Electrical Design Team: Sun Feng, Wang Chang, Ye Xing, Liu Yu, Zhang Jiedong, Bing Heliang, Jin Hai

Excavation: Jiang Wenhui, Liu Jikun

Bim Design: Liu Jian, Chen Ye

Logo Design: Hopesun Design Shen Haopeng Graphic Design Co., Ltd

Design Of Three Star Standard Of The Green Building Evaluation Label: Wang Zheng, Liu Bingyun, Zheng Xiaowei, Tang Chengyu, Wang Yingjun, Li Xiaolu, Li Dongmei

Budget: Yang Weiming, Chen Tingting

Wind Tunnel Test Consultant: Quan Yong

Interior Consultant: Shanghai Tongji Architectural Interior Design Engineering Co., Ltd

Landscape Consultant: Shanghai Weiya Landscape Planning and Design Co., Ltd

Curtain Wall Consultant: Shanghai Yixuan Architectural Design Consulting Co., Ltd

Lighting Consultant: Dongliang International Lighting Design (Beijing) Center Co., Ltd

Weak Current Intelligent Consultant: Shanghai Yisheng Construction and Installation Engineering Co., Ltd

Acoustic Consultant: Shanghai Acoustic Society

Civil Air Defense Consultant: Zhengzhou Civil Air Defense Engineering Design and Research Institute

Transportation Consultant: Shanghai Liwen Transportation Technology Co., Ltd

Clients: Henan Science and Technology Museum

Engineering: Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd.

Landscape: Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd.

City: Zhengzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The land of the Central Plains is ancient and new, and the stars of science, technology, and humanities shine brightly. The New Science and Technology Museum of Henan Province draws inspiration from the "Heluo Culture", resembling a natural shape formed by the confluence of the Yellow River and the Luo River, with a grand and relaxed atmosphere, as if it were naturally formed; Like a flying bird flapping its wings, it spreads its wings in the Central Plains with a strong sense of culture and technology.