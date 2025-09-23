Temporary Installation at a Mountain River / atelier VRAC

•
Sebeșu de Sus, Romania
-
Architects: atelier VRAC
- Area: 154 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Cristian Bădescu, Zenaida Florea
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Temporary Installations
- Design Team: atelier VRAC
- City: Sebeșu de Sus
- Country: Romania
Text description provided by the architects. The installation emerged from the desire to activate the Moașa Sebeșului River, a tributary of the Sebeș River, which springs from the Făgăraș Mountains. The river stands as a central element of Făgăraș Fest, a festival organized by the Conservation Carpathia Association, both to raise awareness of the need to designate the area under national park protection and to highlight the potential of the local community.