Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Romania
  5. Temporary Installation at a Mountain River / atelier VRAC

Temporary Installation at a Mountain River / atelier VRAC

Save

Temporary Installation at a Mountain River / atelier VRAC - Image 2 of 18Temporary Installation at a Mountain River / atelier VRAC - Exterior Photography, GardenTemporary Installation at a Mountain River / atelier VRAC - Exterior Photography, GardenTemporary Installation at a Mountain River / atelier VRAC - Exterior PhotographyTemporary Installation at a Mountain River / atelier VRAC - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Temporary Installations
Sebeșu de Sus, Romania
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Temporary Installation at a Mountain River / atelier VRAC - Image 2 of 18
© Cristian Bădescu

Text description provided by the architects. The installation emerged from the desire to activate the Moașa Sebeșului River, a tributary of the Sebeș River, which springs from the Făgăraș Mountains. The river stands as a central element of Făgăraș Fest, a festival organized by the Conservation Carpathia Association, both to raise awareness of the need to designate the area under national park protection and to highlight the potential of the local community.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
atelier VRAC
Office

Material

Fabric

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsRomania

Materials and Tags

FabricProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsRomania
Cite: "Temporary Installation at a Mountain River / atelier VRAC" 23 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034196/temporary-installation-at-a-mountain-river-atelier-vrac> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags