World
Dirnbergergut Building Ensemble / Moser und Hager Architekten

Dirnbergergut Building Ensemble / Moser und Hager Architekten - Exterior Photography, ConcreteDirnbergergut Building Ensemble / Moser und Hager Architekten - Image 3 of 27Dirnbergergut Building Ensemble / Moser und Hager Architekten - Interior Photography, Wood, Column, Beam, ConcreteDirnbergergut Building Ensemble / Moser und Hager Architekten - Interior Photography, ConcreteDirnbergergut Building Ensemble / Moser und Hager Architekten

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Renovation, Sustainability
Austria
  • Architects: Moser und Hager Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  522
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gregor Graf
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BodenPro GmbH, HABAU, Metall Danner
  • Lead Architects: Michael Hager, Anna Moser
Save this picture!
Dirnbergergut Building Ensemble / Moser und Hager Architekten - Exterior Photography, Wood, Concrete, Brick
© Gregor Graf

History and Task - The initial situation before the conversion was a historic farmstead in the area north of the Danube. The existing ensemble is characterized by two separate building parts: a courtyard area, which was formerly used as living space, and an inn in the house floor (now disused), and an old barn, which had initially served as a pigsty since the 1970s and later as a partially rented area.

About this office
Moser und Hager Architekten
Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSustainabilityAustria

