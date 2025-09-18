House Sunnehaldenstrasse / DHPA

+ 12

Houses • Brütten, Switzerland Architects: DHPA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 419 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Björn Siegrist

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bisazza , Huber Fenster AG , Schreinerei Schneider AG , TopAkustik , Vola

Category: Houses

Design Team: DHPA

Landscape Architect: Team 19 AG

City: Brütten

Country: Switzerland

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. With a fine sense of design and targeted architectural interventions, the full potential of this pavilion-like 1960s single-family house has been unlocked. The renovation presents itself as an atmospheric blend of Prairie House and Japanese Pavilion.