Felix Residential Building / Studio Jan Vermeulen

Koekelberg, Belgium
Architects: Studio Jan Vermeulen
- Area: 2221 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Pieter Rabijns
- Category: Residential Architecture, Housing
- Lead Team: Jan Vermeulen
- Design Team: Ricardo Ploemen, Laurens Bots
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Atlas Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Ra-Co
- City: Koekelberg
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. The five-story residential building restores an urban block within the dense fabric of Koekelberg, a mixed quarter in Brussels. On a plot formerly occupied by a derelict industrial shed, its distinctive brick architecture is reminiscent of the many interwar residential and industrial buildings in the vicinity.