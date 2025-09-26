Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Felix Residential Building / Studio Jan Vermeulen

Felix Residential Building / Studio Jan Vermeulen

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Housing
Koekelberg, Belgium
  • Architects: Studio Jan Vermeulen
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2221
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pieter Rabijns
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Geberit, Unilin, Agrob Buchthal, SAPA building systems, Schwepa, VANDERSANDEN
Felix Residential Building / Studio Jan Vermeulen - Interior Photography
© Pieter Rabijns

Text description provided by the architects. The five-story residential building restores an urban block within the dense fabric of Koekelberg, a mixed quarter in Brussels. On a plot formerly occupied by a derelict industrial shed, its distinctive brick architecture is reminiscent of the many interwar residential and industrial buildings in the vicinity.

Studio Jan Vermeulen
GlassConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingBelgium

