Villa Asknäs / Reppen Vilson

+ 25

Category: Houses

Office Lead Architects: Fabian Reppen, Samuel Vilson

Design Team: Reppen Vilson

City: Ekerö

Country: Sweden

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Asknäs, located on Ekerö, 30 minutes outside Stockholm, consists of an extensive renovation and extension of a house originally built in the 1960s, with additions made in the 1990s and 2000s. Early in the process, a preliminary study was conducted to evaluate the feasibility of preserving and extending the existing house versus demolishing and building anew. Both the clients and the architect recognized value in preserving, extending, and renovating the existing house in regard to spatial, environmental, and economic perspectives.