  5. LGBTQ+ Community Center and House Rubén / Intersticial Arquitectura

LGBTQ+ Community Center and House Rubén / Intersticial Arquitectura

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Community Center, Restoration
Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico
  • Architects: Intersticial Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  245
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ciento.12, Helvex, Nanocal
  • Lead Architect: Rodolfo Unda Cortés
  • Design Team: Bosco Tamayo Chapa, Ana Paula Vega Gutierrez, Jimena Amieva Alvarez, Jimena Borbón de la Torre
  • Engineering And Consulting > Lighting: Tecnnolite
  • General Construction: Davis de Anda Construcción
  • Landscape Architecture: Matorral
  • Engineering And Consulting > Other: Bticino
  • City: Santiago de Querétaro
  • Country: Mexico
LGBTQ+ Community Center and House Rubén / Intersticial Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Door, Concrete

Text description provided by the architects. Some houses are inherited. Others are bought. And there are some, very few, that are built out of affection. Casa de Rubén is one of them. A community center for daytime recreation intended for the LGBTQ+ community of Bajío.

