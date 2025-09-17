LGBTQ+ Community Center and House Rubén / Intersticial Arquitectura

•
Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico
-
Architects: Intersticial Arquitectura
- Area: 245 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Manufacturers: Ciento.12, Helvex, Nanocal
-
Lead Architect: Rodolfo Unda Cortés
- Category: Community Center, Restoration
- Design Team: Bosco Tamayo Chapa, Ana Paula Vega Gutierrez, Jimena Amieva Alvarez, Jimena Borbón de la Torre
- Engineering And Consulting > Lighting: Tecnnolite
- General Construction: Davis de Anda Construcción
- Landscape Architecture: Matorral
- Engineering And Consulting > Other: Bticino
- City: Santiago de Querétaro
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Some houses are inherited. Others are bought. And there are some, very few, that are built out of affection. Casa de Rubén is one of them. A community center for daytime recreation intended for the LGBTQ+ community of Bajío.