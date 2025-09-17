LGBTQ+ Community Center and House Rubén / Intersticial Arquitectura

+ 11

Community Center, Restoration • Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico Architects: Intersticial Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 245 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Ciento.12 , Helvex , Nanocal

Lead Architect: Rodolfo Unda Cortés

Category: Community Center, Restoration

Design Team: Bosco Tamayo Chapa, Ana Paula Vega Gutierrez, Jimena Amieva Alvarez, Jimena Borbón de la Torre

Engineering And Consulting > Lighting: Tecnnolite

General Construction: Davis de Anda Construcción

Landscape Architecture: Matorral

Engineering And Consulting > Other: Bticino

City: Santiago de Querétaro

Country: Mexico

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Some houses are inherited. Others are bought. And there are some, very few, that are built out of affection. Casa de Rubén is one of them. A community center for daytime recreation intended for the LGBTQ+ community of Bajío.