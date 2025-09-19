Ancillary Facilities in the Tangshan Ape-man Cave Scenic Area / AESEU Architectural Technology and Art studio

+ 30

An adaptive renewal project at the urban-rural junction — The Tangshan Ancient Ape-man Cave Scenic Area, nestled in a valley to the east of Nanjing city, is celebrated for the discovery of ancient ape-man relics and has long been a renowned tourist attraction on the outskirts of Nanjing. Situated at the rural-urban fringe, this area has historically served as a vital transportation corridor, with an east-west road traversing the valley. The close proximity and confined space between the mountain and the road, along with the existence of a drainage ditch, have led to mutual constraints in land use for the scenic area, parking facilities, and community public spaces. Consequently, the Tangshan Ancient Ape-man Cave Scenic Area has been persistently troubled by issues such as traffic congestion, a lack of distinctive features, and insufficient service amenities.