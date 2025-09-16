G – 5 Houses / SUMMARY

-
Architects: SUMMARY
- Area: 835 m²
-
Photographs:Alexander Bogorodskiy
-
- Category: Housing
- Project Leader: Samuel Gonçalves
- Equipa: Samuel Gonçalves, Inês Rodrigues, João Meira
- Prefabrication: Arouconstroi SA
- Assembly: Arouconstroi SA
- City: Arouca
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The project is based on total prefabrication in reinforced concrete. Modular panels make up all the building elements: façades, roofs and interior partitions. The typification of elements made it possible to speed up and simplify the construction, while emphasising the building's image.