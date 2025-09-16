G – 5 Houses / SUMMARY

+ 43

Category: Housing

Project Leader: Samuel Gonçalves

Equipa: Samuel Gonçalves, Inês Rodrigues, João Meira

Prefabrication: Arouconstroi SA

Assembly: Arouconstroi SA

City: Arouca

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The project is based on total prefabrication in reinforced concrete. Modular panels make up all the building elements: façades, roofs and interior partitions. The typification of elements made it possible to speed up and simplify the construction, while emphasising the building's image.