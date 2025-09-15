Studio-Workshop for Photographers / Roman Bauer Arquitectos

-
Architects: Roman Bauer Arquitectos
- Area: 189 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Juan Solano Ojasi
-
Lead Architects: Jose Bauer, Augusto Román
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Offices
- Design Team: Alexandra Larrea, Ailed Tejada, Lilian Wong, Karen Galarza
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Luis Takahashi
- Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Cesar Pacheco
- Engineering And Consulting > Mep: Julio Gamboa
- General Construction: Caguila Constructores
- City: Barranco
- Country: Peru
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the monumental area of Barranco, on a 198 m² lot, and is primarily designed as a workshop-studio for a photographer, although its design allows for easy transformation into an exhibition space when needed.