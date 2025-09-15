Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Studio-Workshop for Photographers / Roman Bauer Arquitectos

Studio-Workshop for Photographers / Roman Bauer Arquitectos

Studio-Workshop for Photographers / Roman Bauer Arquitectos

Barranco, Peru
  • Design Team: Alexandra Larrea, Ailed Tejada, Lilian Wong, Karen Galarza
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Luis Takahashi
  • Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Cesar Pacheco
  • Engineering And Consulting > Mep: Julio Gamboa
  • General Construction: Caguila Constructores
  • City: Barranco
  • Country: Peru
Studio-Workshop for Photographers / Roman Bauer Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Wood, Facade, Brick, Concrete, Door
© Juan Solano Ojasi

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the monumental area of Barranco, on a 198 m² lot, and is primarily designed as a workshop-studio for a photographer, although its design allows for easy transformation into an exhibition space when needed.

Roman Bauer Arquitectos
Cite: "Studio-Workshop for Photographers / Roman Bauer Arquitectos" [Estudio-taller para fotógrafo / Roman Bauer Arquitectos] 15 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034082/studio-workshop-for-photographers-roman-bauer-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

