Studio-Workshop for Photographers / Roman Bauer Arquitectos

+ 19

Category: Offices

Design Team: Alexandra Larrea, Ailed Tejada, Lilian Wong, Karen Galarza

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Luis Takahashi

Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Cesar Pacheco

Engineering And Consulting > Mep: Julio Gamboa

General Construction: Caguila Constructores

City: Barranco

Country: Peru

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the monumental area of Barranco, on a 198 m² lot, and is primarily designed as a workshop-studio for a photographer, although its design allows for easy transformation into an exhibition space when needed.