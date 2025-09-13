Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. House Pirca / Manto Arquitectura

House Pirca / Manto Arquitectura

House Pirca / Manto Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Concrete

Houses
Villa del Dique, Argentina
House Pirca / Manto Arquitectura - Image 3 of 19
© Victoria Echegaray

To inhabit the stone wall is to engage in a dialogue with the memory of the landscape. The stone, ancestral and austere, forms a foundation that roots the work to the topography. Above it, the architecture rises in concrete planes, a sober and balanced tension. Inhabiting becomes a gesture of continuity: The stone wall no longer just contains, but interprets the landscape, establishing a horizon where the natural and the built coexist.

Project gallery

About this office
Manto Arquitectura
Material

Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

Top #Tags