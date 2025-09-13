House Pirca / Manto Arquitectura

-
Architects: Manto Arquitectura
- Area: 537 m²
Photographs:Victoria Echegaray
Lead Architects: Martin Peralta, Nicanor Cook
To inhabit the stone wall is to engage in a dialogue with the memory of the landscape. The stone, ancestral and austere, forms a foundation that roots the work to the topography. Above it, the architecture rises in concrete planes, a sober and balanced tension. Inhabiting becomes a gesture of continuity: The stone wall no longer just contains, but interprets the landscape, establishing a horizon where the natural and the built coexist.