World
House GM / Didonè Comacchio Architects

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Rosà, Italy
  • Architects: Didonè Comacchio Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Simone Bossi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  FLOS, Legrand / Bticino, Poliform, S.Anselmo, Schüco
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Paola Meneghetti
  • General Contractor: Meneghetti Costruzioni
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: I.S. Tessarolo Associati
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Ing. Gianpietro Crosetta
  • Landscape Architecture: Friverde
  • City: Rosà
  • Country: Italy
House GM / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Image 2 of 34
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the construction of a single-family home in a residential neighborhood near Bassano del Grappa. The building is organized around a large horizontal "plate" that encloses the interior spaces and shields them from outside view through the use of green patios and brick membranes of varying permeability.

About this office
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Materials

ConcreteBrick

