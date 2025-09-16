House GM / Didonè Comacchio Architects

-
Architects: Didonè Comacchio Architects
- Area: 350 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Simone Bossi
-
Manufacturers: FLOS, Legrand / Bticino, Poliform, S.Anselmo, Schüco
Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the construction of a single-family home in a residential neighborhood near Bassano del Grappa. The building is organized around a large horizontal "plate" that encloses the interior spaces and shields them from outside view through the use of green patios and brick membranes of varying permeability.