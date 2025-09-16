House GM / Didonè Comacchio Architects

+ 29

Houses • Rosà, Italy Architects: Didonè Comacchio Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 350 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Simone Bossi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: FLOS , Legrand / Bticino , Poliform , S.Anselmo , Schüco

Category: Houses

Design Team: Paola Meneghetti

General Contractor: Meneghetti Costruzioni

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: I.S. Tessarolo Associati

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Ing. Gianpietro Crosetta

Landscape Architecture: Friverde

City: Rosà

Country: Italy

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the construction of a single-family home in a residential neighborhood near Bassano del Grappa. The building is organized around a large horizontal "plate" that encloses the interior spaces and shields them from outside view through the use of green patios and brick membranes of varying permeability.