World
Luxury Apartament in Poznań / Studio GAB

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
Poznań, Poland
  • Architects: Studio GAB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  107
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Oni Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Vibia, Ferm Living, Tom Dixon, Artemide, Benjamin Moore, Brokis, Cielo, FLOS, Fermob, Knoll International, Kvadrat, Living Divani, Rimadesio, Smeg
Luxury Apartament in Poznań / Studio GAB - Interior Photography, Living Room, Balcony
© Oni Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This apartment in Poznań is a refined example of contemporary urban living, designed with clarity, elegance, and a subtle sense of intimacy. The layout embraces both openness and privacy, creating a home that feels spacious yet thoughtfully zoned.

Studio GAB
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsPoland
Cite: "Luxury Apartament in Poznań / Studio GAB" 15 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034076/luxury-apartament-in-poznan-studio-gab> ISSN 0719-8884

