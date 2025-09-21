Open-Air Theater Lantsch / Invias AG

•
Lantsch/Lenz, Switzerland
-
Architects: Invias AG
- Area: 630 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Sven Stoppani
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Temporary Installations
- Office Lead Architects: Giovanni Netzer
- Design Team: Studio GAB
- City: Lantsch/Lenz
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. In the small Swiss town of Lantsch/Lenz, nestled in the canton of Graubünden, a delicate timber structure emerged beneath the historic Marienkirche. The «Freilichtbühne Lantsch», conceived by Giovanni Netzer, was designed to harmonize with the gently rolling landscape, featuring an irregular triangular framework – a house-of-cards-like composition – that created both transparency and a direct connection to nature.