Open-Air Theater Lantsch / Invias AG

Category: Cultural Architecture, Temporary Installations

Office Lead Architects: Giovanni Netzer

Design Team: Studio GAB

City: Lantsch/Lenz

Country: Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. In the small Swiss town of Lantsch/Lenz, nestled in the canton of Graubünden, a delicate timber structure emerged beneath the historic Marienkirche. The «Freilichtbühne Lantsch», conceived by Giovanni Netzer, was designed to harmonize with the gently rolling landscape, featuring an irregular triangular framework – a house-of-cards-like composition – that created both transparency and a direct connection to nature.