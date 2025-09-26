Swisshouse XL / Davide Macullo Architects

-
Architects: Davide Macullo Architects
- Area: 111 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Leonit Ibrahimi
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Lorenza Tallarini
- Office Lead Architects: Davide Macullo
- General Constructing: Giuliano Anzani, Pietro Calderari SA, Rancate, CH
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pietro Calderari
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: BPprog-energia, Carpenteria Bernet, Pirmin Murer Falegnameria, B+L Valsangiacomo, Fieni Danilo e figlio, Swisstecnology, MetArredo, Regazzi Schermature solari, Bernasconi Metalcostruzioni, MetArredo, Tecnocity, Fabio Rezzonico, Marco Rossi, MetArredo
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Swisstecnology
- City: Coldrerio
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. Swisshouse XL has a strong and distinctive character, reminiscent of traditional rural buildings. Located on the edge of the historical core of Coldrerio, it is set in a context where small structures once supported the agricultural activities of local families. The octagonal plan is not only a formal gesture that subtly detaches - though not entirely disconnects - from the orthogonal grid of recent urban expansion, but also conceptually ties back to 19th-century architectural works in the region, such as the triangular house by architect Croci in Mendrisio.