World
Swisshouse XL / Davide Macullo Architects

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Coldrerio, Switzerland
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Lorenza Tallarini
  • Office Lead Architects: Davide Macullo
  • General Constructing: Giuliano Anzani, Pietro Calderari SA, Rancate, CH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pietro Calderari
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: BPprog-energia, Carpenteria Bernet, Pirmin Murer Falegnameria, B+L Valsangiacomo, Fieni Danilo e figlio, Swisstecnology, MetArredo, Regazzi Schermature solari, Bernasconi Metalcostruzioni, MetArredo, Tecnocity, Fabio Rezzonico, Marco Rossi, MetArredo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Swisstecnology
  • City: Coldrerio
  • Country: Switzerland
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
© Leonit Ibrahimi

Text description provided by the architects. Swisshouse XL has a strong and distinctive character, reminiscent of traditional rural buildings. Located on the edge of the historical core of Coldrerio, it is set in a context where small structures once supported the agricultural activities of local families. The octagonal plan is not only a formal gesture that subtly detaches - though not entirely disconnects - from the orthogonal grid of recent urban expansion, but also conceptually ties back to 19th-century architectural works in the region, such as the triangular house by architect Croci in Mendrisio.

Davide Macullo Architects
Concrete

Residential Architecture

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Swisshouse XL / Davide Macullo Architects" 26 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034073/swisshouse-xl-davide-macullo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

