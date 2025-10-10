Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
EDGE HafenCity / HENN

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Commercial Architecture
Hamburg, Germany
  • Architects: HENN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Partner In Charge: Daniel Festag
  • Project Director: Silke Beckmann
  • Design Principal: Martin Henn
  • Team: Marta Arce Gonzalez, Giovanni Betti, Dirk Breuer, Nemanja Crnobrnja, Oliver Franke, Denise Gellinger, Ralph Hempel, Oliver Koch, Peter Lee, Emiliano Lupo, Georg Pichler, Klaus Ransmayr, Anatolii Romanov, Michael Sadomskyj
  • General Planner: Bauwens Construction
  • Interior Design: Studio Frick
  • City: Hamburg
  • Country: Germany
EDGE HafenCity / HENN - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Simon Menges

Text description provided by the architects. A multi-faceted new urban neighborhood for living, working, and leisure is evolving in the western part of Hamburg's HafenCity on former industrial port sites. The recently completed EDGE HafenCity project is another important cornerstone of the Elbbrücken neighborhood. This energy-efficient office building actively fosters interaction and collaboration by bringing its users together while also being open to visitors and locals.

HENN
GlassSteel

