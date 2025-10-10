EDGE HafenCity / HENN

+ 23

Offices, Commercial Architecture • Hamburg, Germany Architects: HENN

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3900 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Category: Offices, Commercial Architecture

Partner In Charge: Daniel Festag

Project Director: Silke Beckmann

Design Principal: Martin Henn

Team: Marta Arce Gonzalez, Giovanni Betti, Dirk Breuer, Nemanja Crnobrnja, Oliver Franke, Denise Gellinger, Ralph Hempel, Oliver Koch, Peter Lee, Emiliano Lupo, Georg Pichler, Klaus Ransmayr, Anatolii Romanov, Michael Sadomskyj

General Planner: Bauwens Construction

Interior Design: Studio Frick

City: Hamburg

Country: Germany

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A multi-faceted new urban neighborhood for living, working, and leisure is evolving in the western part of Hamburg's HafenCity on former industrial port sites. The recently completed EDGE HafenCity project is another important cornerstone of the Elbbrücken neighborhood. This energy-efficient office building actively fosters interaction and collaboration by bringing its users together while also being open to visitors and locals.