EDGE HafenCity / HENN

- Category: Offices, Commercial Architecture
- Partner In Charge: Daniel Festag
- Project Director: Silke Beckmann
- Design Principal: Martin Henn
- Team: Marta Arce Gonzalez, Giovanni Betti, Dirk Breuer, Nemanja Crnobrnja, Oliver Franke, Denise Gellinger, Ralph Hempel, Oliver Koch, Peter Lee, Emiliano Lupo, Georg Pichler, Klaus Ransmayr, Anatolii Romanov, Michael Sadomskyj
- General Planner: Bauwens Construction
- Interior Design: Studio Frick
- City: Hamburg
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. A multi-faceted new urban neighborhood for living, working, and leisure is evolving in the western part of Hamburg's HafenCity on former industrial port sites. The recently completed EDGE HafenCity project is another important cornerstone of the Elbbrücken neighborhood. This energy-efficient office building actively fosters interaction and collaboration by bringing its users together while also being open to visitors and locals.