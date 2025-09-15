Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Germany
  5. Bestsecret Office / HENN + LRO GmbH & Co. KG Freie Architekten BDA

Bestsecret Office / HENN + LRO GmbH & Co. KG Freie Architekten BDA

Save

Bestsecret Office / HENN + LRO GmbH & Co. KG Freie Architekten BDA - Image 2 of 17Bestsecret Office / HENN + LRO GmbH & Co. KG Freie Architekten BDA - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ChairBestsecret Office / HENN + LRO GmbH & Co. KG Freie Architekten BDA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair, GlassBestsecret Office / HENN + LRO GmbH & Co. KG Freie Architekten BDA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairBestsecret Office / HENN + LRO GmbH & Co. KG Freie Architekten BDA - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Interior Design, Offices Interiors
München, Germany
  • Architects: HENN, LRO GmbH & Co. KG Freie Architekten BDA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mark Seelen | Seelen+
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Reggiani, Zeitraum, Artek, B&B Italia, Carl Hansen, Chemotechnik, FLOS, FM Möbel, Fredericia Furniture, Gumpo, HAY, Kvadrat, Ligne Roset, Magis, Muuto, Regent, Senso, Tarkett, Thonet, VitrA, +3
  • Lead Team: Katrin Jacobs, Yvonne Koll, Martin Henn, Alexandra Berger, Christiane Reichenbach, Kathrin Stamm
  • Office Lead Architects: Katrin Jacobs, Yvonne Koll, Martin Henn, Alexandra Berger, Christiane Reichenbach, Kathrin Stamm
  • Interior Design: BES Brunold Holz und Design Manufaktur, designfunktion
  • City: München
  • Country: Germany
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bestsecret Office / HENN + LRO GmbH & Co. KG Freie Architekten BDA - Image 2 of 17
© Mark Seelen | Seelen+

Text description provided by the architects. Bestsecret, an online members-only club for luxury fashion, adds an office in the center of the Bavarian capital to its new headquarters in the Munich area. HENN translated the company's identity as a platform for curated luxury brands into a corresponding interior design, creating a place that strengthens the brand's identity while providing a pleasant, modern work environment for about 125 employees.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
LRO GmbH & Co. KG Freie Architekten BDA
Office
HENN
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesInterior DesignOffices InteriorsGermany

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesInterior DesignOffices InteriorsGermany
Cite: "Bestsecret Office / HENN + LRO GmbH & Co. KG Freie Architekten BDA" 15 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034070/bestsecret-office-henn-plus-lro-gmbh-and-co-kg-freie-architekten-bda> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Top #Tags