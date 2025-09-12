Surreally so Real / FHHH friends

+ 33

"Surreally so Real" confronts the limitations of commercial architecture in Hongdae while proposing an alternative. In this dense urban district, most commercial buildings prioritize maximum exposure in order to secure higher rents. Interiors and streets are often separated only by thin walls or show windows, yet this very condition reinforces the dichotomy between inside and outside. This project distances itself from that logic by introducing a buffer zone between the two realms, allowing the city itself to enter the building. In doing so, it recalls traditional architectural strategies in which space negotiates relationships rather than being reduced to pure market efficiency.