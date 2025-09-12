Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Surreally so Real / FHHH friends

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Commercial Architecture
Mapo-gu, South Korea
  Architects: FHHH friends
  Area: 499
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Kim Kyungtae
  Lead Architects: Han Seung Jae, Han Yang Kyu, Yoon Han Jin
Surreally so Real / FHHH friends - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Kim Kyungtae

"Surreally so Real" confronts the limitations of commercial architecture in Hongdae while proposing an alternative. In this dense urban district, most commercial buildings prioritize maximum exposure in order to secure higher rents. Interiors and streets are often separated only by thin walls or show windows, yet this very condition reinforces the dichotomy between inside and outside. This project distances itself from that logic by introducing a buffer zone between the two realms, allowing the city itself to enter the building. In doing so, it recalls traditional architectural strategies in which space negotiates relationships rather than being reduced to pure market efficiency.

FHHH friends
