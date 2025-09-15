Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Omah Tanah House / Budi Pradono Architects

Omah Tanah House / Budi Pradono Architects

Omah Tanah House / Budi Pradono Architects - Image 2 of 25Omah Tanah House / Budi Pradono Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamOmah Tanah House / Budi Pradono Architects - Interior Photography, WoodOmah Tanah House / Budi Pradono Architects - Exterior Photography, WoodOmah Tanah House / Budi Pradono Architects - More Images

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Simpenan, Indonesia
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Budi Pradono
  • Design Team: Sri Rendra Sigalingging, Rendy Fitrananda Hermawan, Sigit Ashar Setyoaji, Reini Mailisa
  • Project Management: Sigit Ashar Setyoaji
  • General Contractor: PT. Tonoto Mitratama Realty
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: RAF & Partners
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: PT. Bangun Mandiri Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Budi Pradono Architects
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Baselo Furniture
  • City: Simpenan
  • Country: Indonesia
Omah Tanah House / Budi Pradono Architects - Image 16 of 25
© FX.Bambang SN, Fadhil Hasairin

Text description provided by the architects. Omah Tanah House at Lodji Beach, Sukabumi. This house is located near Lodji Beach in Pelabuhan Ratu Sukabumi, West Java. The site is unique in that the beach is immediately connected to the community's rice fields. And the contour of the land slopes upwards to the main road, and from the major road, the land slopes towards the hills. The forest is visible in the hills, so we can draw a diagram of hills and rice fields between the road, sandstone, and the beach. As far as the eye can see, there is a wonderful view of a coal-fired electrical processing complex that constantly releases smoke.

Project gallery

About this office
Budi Pradono Architects
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
