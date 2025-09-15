Omah Tanah House / Budi Pradono Architects

+ 20

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Budi Pradono

Design Team: Sri Rendra Sigalingging, Rendy Fitrananda Hermawan, Sigit Ashar Setyoaji, Reini Mailisa

Project Management: Sigit Ashar Setyoaji

General Contractor: PT. Tonoto Mitratama Realty

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: RAF & Partners

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: PT. Bangun Mandiri Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Budi Pradono Architects

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Baselo Furniture

City: Simpenan

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Omah Tanah House at Lodji Beach, Sukabumi. This house is located near Lodji Beach in Pelabuhan Ratu Sukabumi, West Java. The site is unique in that the beach is immediately connected to the community's rice fields. And the contour of the land slopes upwards to the main road, and from the major road, the land slopes towards the hills. The forest is visible in the hills, so we can draw a diagram of hills and rice fields between the road, sandstone, and the beach. As far as the eye can see, there is a wonderful view of a coal-fired electrical processing complex that constantly releases smoke.