Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Banyan Tree House / Anonym

Banyan Tree House / Anonym

Save

Banyan Tree House / Anonym - Interior Photography, Dining roomBanyan Tree House / Anonym - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Balcony, CourtyardBanyan Tree House / Anonym - Exterior PhotographyBanyan Tree House / Anonym - Image 5 of 32Banyan Tree House / Anonym - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Thailand
  • Architects: Anonym
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:DOF SKYGROUND
  • Lead Architects: Phongphat ueasangkhomset
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Parnduangjai Roojnawate, Apithorn Churnthaworn, Natsinee Thairungroj
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Cevilme design
  • Country: Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. It is not very common to see trees take center stage in residential design projects. The perennial evergreens played a crucial role as the protagonists in the genesis of ideas that were later materialized into the design of this house. After making the decision to construct a new home for their growing family, the two owners nearly forgot the 1.38-acre land that has been in their family for 50 years, passed down through multiple generations of descendants. The land had become deserted, as it was inhabited by trees, plants, and wetlands. Upon the first survey, a walk through the damp, plant-covered path led the architects to the two massive banyan trees that stand majestically at the center of the land. These towering giants, with their expansive and beautifully lush canopies, were truly a breathtaking sight. The kind of majesty and beauty that can only be shaped by nature and the passage of time.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Anonym
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "Banyan Tree House / Anonym" 18 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034051/embargo-banyan-tree-house-anonymous-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags