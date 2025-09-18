Banyan Tree House / Anonym

+ 27

Houses • Thailand Architects: Anonym

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: DOF SKYGROUND

Lead Architects: Phongphat ueasangkhomset

Category: Houses

Design Team: Parnduangjai Roojnawate, Apithorn Churnthaworn, Natsinee Thairungroj

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Cevilme design

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. It is not very common to see trees take center stage in residential design projects. The perennial evergreens played a crucial role as the protagonists in the genesis of ideas that were later materialized into the design of this house. After making the decision to construct a new home for their growing family, the two owners nearly forgot the 1.38-acre land that has been in their family for 50 years, passed down through multiple generations of descendants. The land had become deserted, as it was inhabited by trees, plants, and wetlands. Upon the first survey, a walk through the damp, plant-covered path led the architects to the two massive banyan trees that stand majestically at the center of the land. These towering giants, with their expansive and beautifully lush canopies, were truly a breathtaking sight. The kind of majesty and beauty that can only be shaped by nature and the passage of time.