World
River Isle House / Waterfrom Design

River Isle House / Waterfrom Design - Image 2 of 28River Isle House / Waterfrom Design - Image 3 of 28River Isle House / Waterfrom Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairRiver Isle House / Waterfrom Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ChairRiver Isle House / Waterfrom Design - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Apartment Interiors
New Taipei City, Taiwan
  • Architects: Waterfrom Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio Millspace
  • Lead Architects: Nic Lee, Elvin Ke, Una Tang, Vincent Pan
River Isle House / Waterfrom Design - Image 2 of 28
© Studio Millspace

Text description provided by the architects. Set along the banks of the Tamsui River, this vacation home opens itself to sweeping views of water and mangroves. Curved forms frame the landscape, softening the boundary between inside and out. The design is guided by a simple question: how can architecture sustain a conversation with nature? The answer lies in connection—between people, between light and shadow, between private retreat and shared life. By resisting rigid definitions and leaving space for flexibility, the house is designed to grow and evolve with time.

Waterfrom Design
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsTaiwan
Cite: "River Isle House / Waterfrom Design" 13 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

