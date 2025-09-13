River Isle House / Waterfrom Design

-
Architects: Waterfrom Design
- Area: 350 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Studio Millspace
-
Lead Architects: Nic Lee, Elvin Ke, Una Tang, Vincent Pan
- Category: Apartment Interiors
- Lead Team: Nic Lee, Elvin Ke
- Design Team: Una Tang, Vincent Pan
- City: New Taipei City
- Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. Set along the banks of the Tamsui River, this vacation home opens itself to sweeping views of water and mangroves. Curved forms frame the landscape, softening the boundary between inside and out. The design is guided by a simple question: how can architecture sustain a conversation with nature? The answer lies in connection—between people, between light and shadow, between private retreat and shared life. By resisting rigid definitions and leaving space for flexibility, the house is designed to grow and evolve with time.