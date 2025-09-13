River Isle House / Waterfrom Design

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. Set along the banks of the Tamsui River, this vacation home opens itself to sweeping views of water and mangroves. Curved forms frame the landscape, softening the boundary between inside and out. The design is guided by a simple question: how can architecture sustain a conversation with nature? The answer lies in connection—between people, between light and shadow, between private retreat and shared life. By resisting rigid definitions and leaving space for flexibility, the house is designed to grow and evolve with time.