World
STEALTH House / APOLLO Architects & Associates

STEALTH House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Image 2 of 25STEALTH House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, ChairSTEALTH House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, WoodSTEALTH House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Exterior PhotographySTEALTH House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - More Images+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. Perched on elevated ground in central Tokyo, STEALTH is a private residence that brings the serene, exclusive atmosphere of a secluded resort villa to an urban setting. The design features a built-in garage that accommodates eight of the owner's prized cars, along with an infinity pool, ample greenery, and outdoor furnishings. The solid facade ensures the interior remains hidden from view, allowing for optimal privacy and security.

Japan
