STEALTH House / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Text description provided by the architects. Perched on elevated ground in central Tokyo, STEALTH is a private residence that brings the serene, exclusive atmosphere of a secluded resort villa to an urban setting. The design features a built-in garage that accommodates eight of the owner's prized cars, along with an infinity pool, ample greenery, and outdoor furnishings. The solid facade ensures the interior remains hidden from view, allowing for optimal privacy and security.