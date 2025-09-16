Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Floral Wander Loop / DL Atelier

© Yumeng Zhu

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installations & Structures
Huizhou, China
  • Architects: DL Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yumeng Zhu
  • Lead Architects: Liu Yang, Zhang Mowei
Floral Wander Loop / DL Atelier - Image 12 of 29
© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on the banks of the Tiegang River in Longtan Town, Huizhou City, Guangdong Province. A thousand years ago, the renowned Northern Song literary giant Su Shi was banished to Huizhou and might have paced back and forth along this very river, drawing on the Lingnan landscape and customs to pen his "Sixteen Joys of Life in Huizhou." A millennium has passed, and people today have drawn inspiration from Su Shi's "Sixteen Joys of Life in Huizhou" to build sixteen pavilions along the circuit road between Nankun Mountain and Luofu Mountain. These pavilions form a collection entitled the "Nankunshan-Luofushan Rim Pioneer Zone Architectural Art Project". Our project "Floral Wander Loop", is one of these pavilions—the Tiegang River Pavilion.

Project gallery

DL Atelier
Steel

Cite: "Floral Wander Loop / DL Atelier" 16 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

