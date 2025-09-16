Floral Wander Loop / DL Atelier

+ 24

Category: Installations & Structures

Artist: Chenzhuo

Structure: Jiang Junjie

Installation Fabricator: Baoding Fangzhouyuan Sculpture Arts and Crafts Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Executive Unit: Shanghai Fengyuzhu Culture & Technology Co., Ltd.

City: Huizhou

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on the banks of the Tiegang River in Longtan Town, Huizhou City, Guangdong Province. A thousand years ago, the renowned Northern Song literary giant Su Shi was banished to Huizhou and might have paced back and forth along this very river, drawing on the Lingnan landscape and customs to pen his "Sixteen Joys of Life in Huizhou." A millennium has passed, and people today have drawn inspiration from Su Shi's "Sixteen Joys of Life in Huizhou" to build sixteen pavilions along the circuit road between Nankun Mountain and Luofu Mountain. These pavilions form a collection entitled the "Nankunshan-Luofushan Rim Pioneer Zone Architectural Art Project". Our project "Floral Wander Loop", is one of these pavilions—the Tiegang River Pavilion.