Utopian Hours in Turin: A Festival for Bold New Directions in City-Making

Save this picture! Portlantis Visitor and Exhibition Center / MVRDV ©Ossip

Utopian Hours returns to Turin as Europe's leading festival dedicated to city making and urban innovation. Three days packed with inspiration: masterclasses, talks, workshops, roundtables, and exhibitions. Recipes and case studies from around the world show how urban (and social) innovation happens — and how the very idea of city-making is being stretched in bold new directions. More than 40 international guests, the most influential media, leading urban gurus, and Europe's sharpest city officials are all gathering in Turin to exchange ideas, tools, experiences, solutions, desires, and passions.

Elizabeth Diller (DS+R) and Winy Maas (MVRDV) open the first day of Utopian Hours 2025



At the core of this year's edition are two headliners whose work has redefined the relationship between architecture, culture, and public life. Elizabeth Diller, co‑founding partner of Diller Scofidio + Renfro, brings a body of work that threads major cultural institutions, civic imagination, and experimental performance into a single inquiry about the city before the form. From New York's The Shed and the MoMA expansion to the V&A East Storehouse in London and recent work in Doha, Diller's trajectory underscores a design intelligence that blurs boundaries, elevates public experience, and embraces the city as a living stage.