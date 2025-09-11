One House 2 / DRAWING WORKS

-
Architects: DRAWING WORKS
- Area: 42 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Yoon, Joonhwan
- Category: Houses
- Lead Team: JinJu Seok
- Design Team: Hyunji Seo
- City: Eunpyeong District
- Country: South Korea
Structure and Flow of an Urban Small House – The building's spatial flow was reconfigured by demolishing the existing exterior staircase and converting the ground floor into a parking area and main entrance. The new circulation routes - connecting the parking lot, entrance, kitchen, and internal staircase - are simplified to facilitate natural movement toward the upper floors. On the second floor, the arrangement between the room, terrace, and rooftop allows the resident to enjoy a variety of spaces despite the compact size. Addressing practical needs, such as securing parking, a steel frame structure was introduced to ensure both structural stability and spatial efficiency. Windows are actively placed on the south elevation to maximize natural light, while north-facing openings are minimized to improve energy performance.