One House 2 / DRAWING WORKS

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Eunpyeong District, South Korea
  • Architects: DRAWING WORKS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  42
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yoon, Joonhwan
One House 2 / DRAWING WORKS - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Yoon, Joonhwan

Structure and Flow of an Urban Small House – The building's spatial flow was reconfigured by demolishing the existing exterior staircase and converting the ground floor into a parking area and main entrance. The new circulation routes - connecting the parking lot, entrance, kitchen, and internal staircase - are simplified to facilitate natural movement toward the upper floors. On the second floor, the arrangement between the room, terrace, and rooftop allows the resident to enjoy a variety of spaces despite the compact size. Addressing practical needs, such as securing parking, a steel frame structure was introduced to ensure both structural stability and spatial efficiency. Windows are actively placed on the south elevation to maximize natural light, while north-facing openings are minimized to improve energy performance.

Project gallery

About this office
DRAWING WORKS
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea
Cite: "One House 2 / DRAWING WORKS" 11 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034020/one-house-2-drawing-works> ISSN 0719-8884

