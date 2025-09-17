Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
San Saba House Extension / SUPERVOID + Adamo Faiden

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Extension
Rome, Italy
  • Architects: Adamo Faiden, SUPERVOID
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fornace De Martino, O/M Light - Osvaldo Matos
  • Lead Architects: Adamo-Faiden (Sebastian Adamo, Marcelo Faiden) + Supervoid (Anna Livia Friel, Benjamin Gallegos Gabilondo, Marco Provinciali)
  • Category: Houses, Extension
  • Construction Manager: Benjamin Gallegos Gabilondo
  • Project Director: Emilia Fernández
  • Collaborators: A-F: Matias Nola, Marina Mazzocchi, Federico Knichnik, Lucas Beizo, SV: Maria Vittoria Mondelli, Andrea Arcese
  • Client: Michele Sessa, Irene Carlomagno
  • Structure: ing. Pasquale Leonardi
  • City: Rome
  • Country: Italy
San Saba House Extension / SUPERVOID + Adamo Faiden - Exterior Photography, Balcony
Text description provided by the architects. The refurbishment, a collaboration between Buenos Aires–based AdamoFaiden and Rome–based Supervoid, transforms a five-story early 20th-century building in Rome's San Saba neighborhood. The project reinterprets the historic structure while adapting it to contemporary living.

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionItaly
Cite: "San Saba House Extension / SUPERVOID + Adamo Faiden" 17 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

