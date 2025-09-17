San Saba House Extension / SUPERVOID + Adamo Faiden

-
Architects: Adamo Faiden, SUPERVOID
- Year: 2023
-
Manufacturers: Fornace De Martino, O/M Light - Osvaldo Matos
-
Lead Architects: Adamo-Faiden (Sebastian Adamo, Marcelo Faiden) + Supervoid (Anna Livia Friel, Benjamin Gallegos Gabilondo, Marco Provinciali)
- Construction Manager: Benjamin Gallegos Gabilondo
- Project Director: Emilia Fernández
- Collaborators: A-F: Matias Nola, Marina Mazzocchi, Federico Knichnik, Lucas Beizo, SV: Maria Vittoria Mondelli, Andrea Arcese
- Client: Michele Sessa, Irene Carlomagno
- Structure: ing. Pasquale Leonardi
- City: Rome
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. The refurbishment, a collaboration between Buenos Aires–based AdamoFaiden and Rome–based Supervoid, transforms a five-story early 20th-century building in Rome's San Saba neighborhood. The project reinterprets the historic structure while adapting it to contemporary living.