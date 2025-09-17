San Saba House Extension / SUPERVOID + Adamo Faiden

+ 13

Houses, Extension • Rome, Italy Architects: Adamo Faiden, SUPERVOID

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Fornace De Martino , O/M Light - Osvaldo Matos

Lead Architects: Adamo-Faiden (Sebastian Adamo, Marcelo Faiden) + Supervoid (Anna Livia Friel, Benjamin Gallegos Gabilondo, Marco Provinciali)

Category: Houses, Extension

Construction Manager: Benjamin Gallegos Gabilondo

Project Director: Emilia Fernández

Collaborators: A-F: Matias Nola, Marina Mazzocchi, Federico Knichnik, Lucas Beizo, SV: Maria Vittoria Mondelli, Andrea Arcese

Client: Michele Sessa, Irene Carlomagno

Structure: ing. Pasquale Leonardi

City: Rome

Country: Italy

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The refurbishment, a collaboration between Buenos Aires–based AdamoFaiden and Rome–based Supervoid, transforms a five-story early 20th-century building in Rome's San Saba neighborhood. The project reinterprets the historic structure while adapting it to contemporary living.