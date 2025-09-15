Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  NoXbase Hotel / ClubBuildShop Architects

NoXbase Hotel / ClubBuildShop Architects

NoXbase Hotel / ClubBuildShop Architects

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels, Hotels Interiors
Huzhou, China
  • Design Team: Adam FANG,Zhi Jun WANG,Yan SONG
  • Clients: Anji Racation Hotel Co., Ltd.
  • City: Huzhou
  • Country: China
NoXbase Hotel / ClubBuildShop Architects - Image 2 of 48
© Qiang Shen

Text description provided by the architects. An activity that is as flexible and free as possible, without spatial constraints, providing a campsite, market and event venue similar to a park lawn. The design concept of Noxbase is to be able to provide a flexible layout at any time for different activities and guests. Therefore, a building that feels like a rapidly deployable "structure," similar to an event, would be most suitable.

Project gallery

About this office
ClubBuildShop Architects
Materials

SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsHotels InteriorsChina

