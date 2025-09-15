NoXbase Hotel / ClubBuildShop Architects

•
Huzhou, China
-
Architects: ClubBuildShop Architects
- Area: 8762 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Qiang Shen, Zhijun Wang
-
Lead Architects: Adam FANG
-
-
- Category: Hotels, Hotels Interiors
- Design Team: Adam FANG,Zhi Jun WANG,Yan SONG
- Clients: Anji Racation Hotel Co., Ltd.
- City: Huzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. An activity that is as flexible and free as possible, without spatial constraints, providing a campsite, market and event venue similar to a park lawn. The design concept of Noxbase is to be able to provide a flexible layout at any time for different activities and guests. Therefore, a building that feels like a rapidly deployable "structure," similar to an event, would be most suitable.