NoXbase Hotel / ClubBuildShop Architects

Category: Hotels, Hotels Interiors

Design Team: Adam FANG,Zhi Jun WANG,Yan SONG

Clients: Anji Racation Hotel Co., Ltd.

City: Huzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. An activity that is as flexible and free as possible, without spatial constraints, providing a campsite, market and event venue similar to a park lawn. The design concept of Noxbase is to be able to provide a flexible layout at any time for different activities and guests. Therefore, a building that feels like a rapidly deployable "structure," similar to an event, would be most suitable.