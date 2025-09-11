Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Villa Souran / WHY Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Shandiz, Iran
  • Architects: WHY Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  390
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Diman Studio
  • Lead Architects: Amirreza Esfahbodi - Chakameh Taghizadeh
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Mohammad Hossein Zowqi, Kasra Khosravan, Laya Rafianezhad, Mahla Mojtahedin Yazdi
  • Technical Team: Mehdi Fakhri, Mostafa Pakdel, Amir Sheykhi
  • City: Shandiz
  • Country: Iran
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Text description provided by the architects. Villa Souran was conceived as a response to a commission for designing a retreat on a plot located at the far end of a residential villa complex, adjacent to agricultural lands. The project site, with its distinctive shape, is accessed through a relatively narrow passage that opens up into a wide, expansive area. At the heart of this open space lay a large pool, formerly used for agricultural water storage. Rather than removing this prominent element, it was embraced as the focal and organizing centerpiece of the entire design.

