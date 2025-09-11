Villa Souran / WHY Architects

-
Architects: WHY Architects
- Area: 390 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Diman Studio
-
Lead Architects: Amirreza Esfahbodi - Chakameh Taghizadeh
Text description provided by the architects. Villa Souran was conceived as a response to a commission for designing a retreat on a plot located at the far end of a residential villa complex, adjacent to agricultural lands. The project site, with its distinctive shape, is accessed through a relatively narrow passage that opens up into a wide, expansive area. At the heart of this open space lay a large pool, formerly used for agricultural water storage. Rather than removing this prominent element, it was embraced as the focal and organizing centerpiece of the entire design.