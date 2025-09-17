Jining Zoucheng Ferroalloy 1971 Industrial Heritage Park (Phase I) / DDON

+ 26

Category: Park, Renovation

Design Team: Xu Xiyan, Nie Changxin, Lin Qi,Wang Jing, Guo Liying, Wang Li, Zhu Huizhuang, Ji Xiaochong, Sun Kairui, Liu Zifeng, Qiu Baoyi, Lü Zhe

Clients: Jining Guangren Real Estate Co., Ltd.

City: Jining

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Ferroalloy 1971 Industrial Heritage Park is located on the site of the former Lunan Ferroalloy Factory in Zoucheng, Shandong Province. The project has not only allowed local residents and tourists to once again stand at the foot of the factory's iconic industrial heritage, but also provided high-quality and recreational urban green space. Respecting the site's history and integrity, the project infuses industrial-era cultural elements into Zoucheng, the millennia-old cultural town. This project enhances and enriches the city's overall quality and cultural value, contributing to the coordinated development of surrounding areas and achieving regional revitalization significantly.