Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. China
  5. Jining Zoucheng Ferroalloy 1971 Industrial Heritage Park (Phase I) / DDON

Jining Zoucheng Ferroalloy 1971 Industrial Heritage Park (Phase I) / DDON

Save

Jining Zoucheng Ferroalloy 1971 Industrial Heritage Park (Phase I) / DDON - Image 2 of 31Jining Zoucheng Ferroalloy 1971 Industrial Heritage Park (Phase I) / DDON - Image 3 of 31Jining Zoucheng Ferroalloy 1971 Industrial Heritage Park (Phase I) / DDON - Exterior Photography, GardenJining Zoucheng Ferroalloy 1971 Industrial Heritage Park (Phase I) / DDON - Image 5 of 31Jining Zoucheng Ferroalloy 1971 Industrial Heritage Park (Phase I) / DDON - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Park, Renovation
Jining, China
  • Category: Park, Renovation
  • Design Team: Xu Xiyan, Nie Changxin, Lin Qi,Wang Jing, Guo Liying, Wang Li, Zhu Huizhuang, Ji Xiaochong, Sun Kairui, Liu Zifeng, Qiu Baoyi, Lü Zhe
  • Clients: Jining Guangren Real Estate Co., Ltd.
  • City: Jining
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jining Zoucheng Ferroalloy 1971 Industrial Heritage Park (Phase I) / DDON - Image 2 of 31
© Chill Shine

Text description provided by the architects. The Ferroalloy 1971 Industrial Heritage Park is located on the site of the former Lunan Ferroalloy Factory in Zoucheng, Shandong Province. The project has not only allowed local residents and tourists to once again stand at the foot of the factory's iconic industrial heritage, but also provided high-quality and recreational urban green space. Respecting the site's history and integrity, the project infuses industrial-era cultural elements into Zoucheng, the millennia-old cultural town. This project enhances and enriches the city's overall quality and cultural value, contributing to the coordinated development of surrounding areas and achieving regional revitalization significantly.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
DDON
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "Jining Zoucheng Ferroalloy 1971 Industrial Heritage Park (Phase I) / DDON" 17 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033997/jining-zoucheng-ferroalloy-1971-industrial-heritage-park-phase-i-ddon-planning-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Chill Shine

济宁邹城铁合金1971工业遗址公园（一期） / DDON笛东

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Top #Tags