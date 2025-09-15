Bay House / McLean Quinlan

•
North Devon District, United Kingdom
-
Architects: McLean Quinlan
- Area: 550 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Jim Stephenson
-
Manufacturers: panoramah!®, Bulthaup ‘B3’, ByCocoon, Clayworks, McLean Quinlan, Mosa, Solid Floor
-
-
-
-
-
- Category: Houses, Sustainability
- Interior Designer: McLean Quinlan
- Joinery Design: McLean Quinlan with Christian Paul Design
- Project Size: 775 m2
- Joinery: Rosen Furniture Ltd
- Approved Inspector: North Devon Building Control
- City: North Devon District
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. British architecture practice McLean Quinlan has completed Bay House, a low-energy new-build home set in a coastal village in North Devon. The five bedroom dwelling balances light, warm interiors and custom-designed furniture within a resilient stone facade to weather the rugged seaside setting.