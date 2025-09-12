Shelter for Homeless Women in Barcelona / Vivas Arquitectos

•
Barcelona, Spain
-
Architects: Vivas Arquitectos
- Area: 3012 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:José Hevia©
- Category: Social Housing
- City: Barcelona
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Above the Kennedy Square in the Sarria-Sant Gervasi neighborhood of Barcelona, on the same site where the former emergency reception center was located, a new facility is being built that includes a day center and a night center with the capacity to accommodate 100 homeless women.