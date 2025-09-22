73 Social Housing Units in Vallecas - Rosilla 3 / Ricardo Sánchez González

•
Madrid, Spain
-
Architects: Ricardo Sánchez González
- Area: 6500 m²
- Year: 2024
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Social Housing
- Autores: Ricardo Sánchez González
- Colaboradores: Alba Troitiño Bernal
- City: Madrid
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The development is located in Villa de Vallecas, within APE 18.05 La Rosilla. It has a maximum buildable area of 6,500 m² for residential use. The maximum building depth is 12 meters, and the regulations allow for a maximum height of ground floor + 7 (VIII) on the western end of the plot, and ground floor + 4 (V) on the eastern side. The project fully optimizes these conditions.