Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Social Housing
  4. Spain
  5. 73 Social Housing Units in Vallecas - Rosilla 3 / Ricardo Sánchez González

73 Social Housing Units in Vallecas - Rosilla 3 / Ricardo Sánchez González

Save

73 Social Housing Units in Vallecas - Rosilla 3 / Ricardo Sánchez González - Exterior Photography, Balcony73 Social Housing Units in Vallecas - Rosilla 3 / Ricardo Sánchez González - Exterior Photography73 Social Housing Units in Vallecas - Rosilla 3 / Ricardo Sánchez González - Exterior Photography, Balcony73 Social Housing Units in Vallecas - Rosilla 3 / Ricardo Sánchez González - Exterior Photography73 Social Housing Units in Vallecas - Rosilla 3 / Ricardo Sánchez González - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Social Housing
Madrid, Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
73 Social Housing Units in Vallecas - Rosilla 3 / Ricardo Sánchez González - Exterior Photography
© Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero. Imagen Subliminal

Text description provided by the architects. The development is located in Villa de Vallecas, within APE 18.05 La Rosilla. It has a maximum buildable area of 6,500 m² for residential use. The maximum building depth is 12 meters, and the regulations allow for a maximum height of ground floor + 7 (VIII) on the western end of the plot, and ground floor + 4 (V) on the eastern side. The project fully optimizes these conditions.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ricardo Sánchez González
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingSpain
Cite: "73 Social Housing Units in Vallecas - Rosilla 3 / Ricardo Sánchez González" 22 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033969/73-social-housing-units-in-vallecas-rosilla-3-ricardo-sanchez-gonzalez> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags