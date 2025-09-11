Kraffer Community Garden / matěj šebek architekti + Ateliér Za Mák

+ 23

Category: Public Space, Park

Client: Krafferova zahrada

Metal Doors: LS Testa

Windows: Truhlářství Fical

Country: Czechia

History of the Kraffer Garden - The Kraffer Garden complex is a place with a story reaching back to the 18th century. Originally a Baroque palace garden, it was later separated from the palace after a major fire and sold. For more than a hundred years, the renowned Kraffer family horticultural nursery operated here, until nationalisation in the 1950s brought insensitive alterations. The nursery and its buildings gradually declined into a brownfield, partly cleared at the turn of the millennium. A full-scale renewal began in 2021, when the abandoned nursery was taken over by a group of landscape architects from Ateliér Za Mák. Their energy has given the garden a new life, transforming it into a community space in the heart of Jindřichův Hradec. On the foundations of the Baroque garden and the First Republic–era nursery, a brownfield is being transformed into a place where horticultural craft meets culture and human stories.