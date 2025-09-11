Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Kraffer Community Garden / matěj šebek architekti + Ateliér Za Mák

Kraffer Community Garden / matěj šebek architekti + Ateliér Za Mák

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
  Architects: Ateliér Za Mák, matěj šebek architekti
  Year:  2025
    Photographs:Radek Úlehla
    Manufacturers:  M&T, Elhard, Ikea, Optigrun
  Lead Architects: Matěj Šebek, Michaela Zudová, Jan Makovička
  Client: Krafferova zahrada
  Metal Doors: LS Testa
  Windows: Truhlářství Fical
Kraffer Community Garden / matěj šebek architekti + Ateliér Za Mák
© Radek Úlehla

History of the Kraffer Garden - The Kraffer Garden complex is a place with a story reaching back to the 18th century. Originally a Baroque palace garden, it was later separated from the palace after a major fire and sold. For more than a hundred years, the renowned Kraffer family horticultural nursery operated here, until nationalisation in the 1950s brought insensitive alterations. The nursery and its buildings gradually declined into a brownfield, partly cleared at the turn of the millennium. A full-scale renewal began in 2021, when the abandoned nursery was taken over by a group of landscape architects from Ateliér Za Mák. Their energy has given the garden a new life, transforming it into a community space in the heart of Jindřichův Hradec. On the foundations of the Baroque garden and the First Republic–era nursery, a brownfield is being transformed into a place where horticultural craft meets culture and human stories.

About this office
matěj šebek architekti
Office
Ateliér Za Mák
Office

