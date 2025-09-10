Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5TRACKS Mixed-Use District / Shift Architecture Urbanism + Powerhouse Company

5TRACKS Mixed-Use District / Shift Architecture Urbanism + Powerhouse Company

5TRACKS Mixed-Use District / Shift Architecture Urbanism + Powerhouse Company - Exterior Photography, Facade5TRACKS Mixed-Use District / Shift Architecture Urbanism + Powerhouse Company - Interior Photography5TRACKS Mixed-Use District / Shift Architecture Urbanism + Powerhouse Company - Interior Photography5TRACKS Mixed-Use District / Shift Architecture Urbanism + Powerhouse Company - Exterior Photography

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Sustainability & Green Design
Breda, The Netherlands
  • Project Team Shift Architecture Urbanism: Thijs van Bijsterveldt, Oana Rades, Harm Timmermans, Mathijs Boersma, Kyoung Ho Choi, Philip de Klerk, Aliki Konstantinidou, Tom van Loon, Zoé Renaud, Niki Sedláčková, Tim Stoop, Marinda Verschoor, Paul Voorbergen
  • Project Team Powerhouse Company: Stefan Prins, Dik Houben, Muamer Tabakovic, Kevin Snel, Martijn Ravia, Thowalfakar Humady, Gert Ververs, Giovanni Andrea Coni, Sefer Burhan
  • Client: Development partnership Synchroon and J.P. van Eesteren
  • Concept And Development Management: Vigo
  • Furniture & Styling: Dutch Invertuals
  • Supplier Of Interior Elements: Shift Architecture Urbanism, Powerhouse Company
  • Installations: Techniplan
  • Fire Consultancy: LBP Sight
  • Technical Drawings: VDNDP
  • Brand Identity: Edhv.
  • City: Breda
  • Country: The Netherlands
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
5TRACKS Mixed-Use District / Shift Architecture Urbanism + Powerhouse Company - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Sebastian van Damme

Text description provided by the architects. With the completion of 5TRACKS, Breda gained a new mixed-use district right next to Central Station, commissioned by Synchroon and J.P. van Eesteren and designed by Shift architecture urbanism and Powerhouse Company. In three expressive buildings, offices, housing, and a hotel come together above a lively plinth filled with hospitality and commercial facilities – marking the final piece in a large-scale redevelopment that transforms this previously overlooked area near the train station. 5TRACKS embodies contemporary urban living while strengthening Breda's international standing.

Powerhouse Company
Shift architecture urbanism
ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureSustainability & Green DesignThe Netherlands

