5TRACKS Mixed-Use District / Shift Architecture Urbanism + Powerhouse Company

Architects: Powerhouse Company, Shift architecture urbanism
- Area: 51000 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Sebastian van Damme, Pim Top, Ronald Smits
- Project Team Shift Architecture Urbanism: Thijs van Bijsterveldt, Oana Rades, Harm Timmermans, Mathijs Boersma, Kyoung Ho Choi, Philip de Klerk, Aliki Konstantinidou, Tom van Loon, Zoé Renaud, Niki Sedláčková, Tim Stoop, Marinda Verschoor, Paul Voorbergen
- Project Team Powerhouse Company: Stefan Prins, Dik Houben, Muamer Tabakovic, Kevin Snel, Martijn Ravia, Thowalfakar Humady, Gert Ververs, Giovanni Andrea Coni, Sefer Burhan
- Client: Development partnership Synchroon and J.P. van Eesteren
- Concept And Development Management: Vigo
- Furniture & Styling: Dutch Invertuals
- Supplier Of Interior Elements: Shift Architecture Urbanism, Powerhouse Company
- Installations: Techniplan
- Fire Consultancy: LBP Sight
- Technical Drawings: VDNDP
- Brand Identity: Edhv.
- City: Breda
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. With the completion of 5TRACKS, Breda gained a new mixed-use district right next to Central Station, commissioned by Synchroon and J.P. van Eesteren and designed by Shift architecture urbanism and Powerhouse Company. In three expressive buildings, offices, housing, and a hotel come together above a lively plinth filled with hospitality and commercial facilities – marking the final piece in a large-scale redevelopment that transforms this previously overlooked area near the train station. 5TRACKS embodies contemporary urban living while strengthening Breda's international standing.