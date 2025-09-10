5TRACKS Mixed-Use District / Shift Architecture Urbanism + Powerhouse Company

+ 44

Text description provided by the architects. With the completion of 5TRACKS, Breda gained a new mixed-use district right next to Central Station, commissioned by Synchroon and J.P. van Eesteren and designed by Shift architecture urbanism and Powerhouse Company. In three expressive buildings, offices, housing, and a hotel come together above a lively plinth filled with hospitality and commercial facilities – marking the final piece in a large-scale redevelopment that transforms this previously overlooked area near the train station. 5TRACKS embodies contemporary urban living while strengthening Breda's international standing.