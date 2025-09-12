Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Piloti Installation / MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures
Bellevue, United States
Piloti Installation / MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY - Exterior Photography
© Doublespace Photography Younes Bounhar

Text description provided by the architects. An ultra-thin, self-supported, aluminum shell structure for the City of Bellevue, Washington. Commissioned by the City of Bellevue, PILOTI is a striking rotunda structure designed by Marc Fornes and THEVERYMANY. Rising as an iconic entrance on the threshold of Bellevue's Downtown Park, PILOTI gathers the city into its embrace while opening onto the green expanse beyond.

MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "Piloti Installation / MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY" 12 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033965/piloti-installation-marc-fornes-theverymany> ISSN 0719-8884

