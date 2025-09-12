Piloti Installation / MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. An ultra-thin, self-supported, aluminum shell structure for the City of Bellevue, Washington. Commissioned by the City of Bellevue, PILOTI is a striking rotunda structure designed by Marc Fornes and THEVERYMANY. Rising as an iconic entrance on the threshold of Bellevue's Downtown Park, PILOTI gathers the city into its embrace while opening onto the green expanse beyond.