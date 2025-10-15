House Río / LABarq

-
Architects: LABarq
- Area: 559 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Ariadna Polo
-
Manufacturers: CASTEL, Epca, HOMEA, Pinturas Berel, PlayLux, Tecnolite, Tecnotabla, URREA
-
Lead Architects: Juan Carlos Kelly, Paulina Moreno
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Ixchel Muñoz, Jonathan Morales
- Landscape Architecture: Ixchel Muñoz Paisajismo
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Juan Carlos Cisneros
- General Construction: SPEC
- Carpentry: DFC, Ankui
- City: Santiago de Querétaro
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Río is a project that responds sensitively to the topography and irregular geometry of its land. Its "V" shape not only addresses the trapezoidal condition of the lot but also creates a central garden that connects the home and frames the views of the surrounding natural environment.