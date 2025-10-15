Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. House Río / LABarq

House Río / LABarq

Save

House Río / LABarq - Exterior Photography, CourtyardHouse Río / LABarq - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairHouse Río / LABarq - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair, GlassHouse Río / LABarq - Image 5 of 35House Río / LABarq - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico
  • Architects: LABarq
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  559
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ariadna Polo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CASTEL, Epca, HOMEA, Pinturas Berel, PlayLux, Tecnolite, Tecnotabla, URREA
  • Lead Architects: Juan Carlos Kelly, Paulina Moreno
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Río / LABarq - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Ariadna Polo

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Río is a project that responds sensitively to the topography and irregular geometry of its land. Its "V" shape not only addresses the trapezoidal condition of the lot but also creates a central garden that connects the home and frames the views of the surrounding natural environment.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
LABarq
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "House Río / LABarq" [Casa Río / LABarq] 15 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033959/house-rio-labarq> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags