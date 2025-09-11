Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. China
  5. Fanshan Alunite Crystallization Ponds / FLIP studio

Fanshan Alunite Crystallization Ponds / FLIP studio

Save

Fanshan Alunite Crystallization Ponds / FLIP studio - Image 2 of 36Fanshan Alunite Crystallization Ponds / FLIP studio - Interior Photography, Glass, Steel, BeamFanshan Alunite Crystallization Ponds / FLIP studio - Image 4 of 36Fanshan Alunite Crystallization Ponds / FLIP studio - Exterior Photography, Glass, BeamFanshan Alunite Crystallization Ponds / FLIP studio - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Renovation, Retail
Hefei, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Fanshan Alunite Crystallization Ponds / FLIP studio - Image 2 of 36
© Runzi Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. Fanshan Alunite Mine in Lujiang, Hefei is an industrial heritage site of profound historical significance. After market decline in the 1990s, the mine ceased operations in 2001. The end of its prosperity left behind not only dilapidated factories and the crystallization ponds but also a deteriorating ecological environment. The unique historical value and spatial potential of this once-powerful industrial core nearly faded into oblivion over time.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FLIP studio
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationCommercial ArchitectureRetailChina

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationCommercial ArchitectureRetailChina
Cite: "Fanshan Alunite Crystallization Ponds / FLIP studio" 11 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033938/fanshan-alunite-crystallization-ponds-flip-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags