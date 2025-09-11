Fanshan Alunite Crystallization Ponds / FLIP studio

+ 31

Text description provided by the architects. Fanshan Alunite Mine in Lujiang, Hefei is an industrial heritage site of profound historical significance. After market decline in the 1990s, the mine ceased operations in 2001. The end of its prosperity left behind not only dilapidated factories and the crystallization ponds but also a deteriorating ecological environment. The unique historical value and spatial potential of this once-powerful industrial core nearly faded into oblivion over time.